Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

CBSH stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

