Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,030 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 1,635.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $33,656.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,656.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $417,753.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,663.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,686. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of ROKU opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

