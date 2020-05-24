Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 126 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,091,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $96,828,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $180.45 on Friday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

