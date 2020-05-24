Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,198,000 after buying an additional 101,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

