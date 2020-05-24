IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,831 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $22.01 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.
DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.
In related news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.