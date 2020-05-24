IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,831 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $22.01 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

