Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

