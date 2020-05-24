Delaney Dennis R Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,289,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,754,000 after purchasing an additional 924,358 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,018,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 70,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

