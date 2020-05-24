Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $185.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $114,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

