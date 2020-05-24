IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,939 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $122,186. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

