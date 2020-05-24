Brady (NYSE:BRC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 108.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 999,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $57,792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 256,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.