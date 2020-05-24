2,716 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Innospec by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Innospec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Innospec by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

