First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,997 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

