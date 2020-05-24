Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,060 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,993.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $157.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.