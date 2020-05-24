Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 118,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

