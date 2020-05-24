Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 343,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

TRP stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

