Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NYSE JCI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

