First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

Shares of YUM opened at $87.25 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

