IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nevro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $728,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

