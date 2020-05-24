First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 66,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 441,000 shares of company stock worth $8,981,090. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.