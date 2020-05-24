Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,036 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 183,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Foot Locker worth $42,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,717 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $26.83 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

