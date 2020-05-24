Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after acquiring an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

