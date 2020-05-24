Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 376 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

