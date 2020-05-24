Mackay Shields LLC Sells 313 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $120,468,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $57,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.93 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

