Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Churchill Downs by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.