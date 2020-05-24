Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Churchill Downs by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CHDN stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.
In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.