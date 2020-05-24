AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $218.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

