Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 117.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $6,045,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

