Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,045,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,975.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

