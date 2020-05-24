First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.19 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $99.84 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

