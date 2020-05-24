BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

