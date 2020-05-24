TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 90.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,904,000 after purchasing an additional 288,616 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,212,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $979,813,000 after acquiring an additional 257,768 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

