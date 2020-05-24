State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,650 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVMK were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $489,343.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,374 shares of company stock worth $3,109,227. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

