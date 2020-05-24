Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

