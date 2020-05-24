Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.4% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,717,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $945,350,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,528,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Apple by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

