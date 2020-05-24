Arizona State Retirement System Invests $400,000 in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. Insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIM opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

