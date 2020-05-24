Arizona State Retirement System Has $393,000 Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

LCII opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.