Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

