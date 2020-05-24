Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

