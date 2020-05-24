Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,002 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

ARCC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

