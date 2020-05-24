Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $505,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

