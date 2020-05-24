Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.1% during the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 13.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 519,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Life Storage by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

