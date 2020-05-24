Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,521 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after purchasing an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 568,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,200. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

