Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $966,000 Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after buying an additional 874,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,113,000 after buying an additional 959,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after buying an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,072,000 after buying an additional 171,625 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

