Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

