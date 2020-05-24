IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,578 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,922,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 389,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $22,202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.