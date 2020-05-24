IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,180 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $14,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $14,020,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NTUS opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

