Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of UMB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

