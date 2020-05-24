Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1,362.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $615,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,823 shares of company stock worth $14,607,361. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

EBS opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.