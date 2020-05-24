Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 74.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.41. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

