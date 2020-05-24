2,714 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Several analysts have commented on KALU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

