Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,690,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at $3,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Bank of America lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

